Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $203,000.

JPST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66.

