Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,281 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,758,000 after acquiring an additional 159,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $212.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.99 and a 200 day moving average of $224.08. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.