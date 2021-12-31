Zacks: Brokerages Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $290.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) will announce sales of $290.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.50 million and the highest is $295.00 million. Unity Software reported sales of $220.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $145.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.98 and a beta of 2.55. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

In related news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,186,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,841 shares of company stock worth $284,841,838 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

