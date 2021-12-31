Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,619 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9,162.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 68.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 116.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,602 shares of Varex Imaging stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $275,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

