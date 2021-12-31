Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 212.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,592 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $186,432.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,218,899 shares of company stock valued at $112,719,663. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STEP opened at $41.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.54. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.32 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

