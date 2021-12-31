Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,438 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 17.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Natera by 31.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natera by 12.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,571,000 after buying an additional 121,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total transaction of $722,848.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $289,860.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,051 shares of company stock valued at $10,866,520. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $93.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.33. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

