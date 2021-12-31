Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 3,995 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,171 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMED opened at $164.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.62 and a 12 month high of $325.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

