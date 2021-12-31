Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,513 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,925,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 88,961 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LexinFintech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LexinFintech by 42.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,058,000 after purchasing an additional 461,782 shares during the last quarter. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX opened at $3.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $679.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.16.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

