Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.29.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

