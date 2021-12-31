Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 60 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,022,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,811,000 after buying an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,878,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $174.28 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $125.74 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day moving average is $160.88.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

