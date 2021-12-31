Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $659.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.63 and a beta of 0.63. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EGRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.