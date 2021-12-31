GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,458 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
