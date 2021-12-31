GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 134,458 shares.The stock last traded at $8.40 and had previously closed at $8.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,366,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,143,000 after buying an additional 1,826,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 173,348 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

