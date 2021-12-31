Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $19.33

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.33, but opened at $18.82. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1,050 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWMX. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Betterware de Mexico from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $748.71 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. The business had revenue of $117.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.08 million. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.4153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

