Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 199,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 11.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Shares of GNL opened at $15.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.