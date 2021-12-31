Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $10.41

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.41, but opened at $9.97. Rover Group shares last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 1,087 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.31.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rover Group news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $8,246,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iv Lp Madrona sold 937,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $9,372,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,298.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

