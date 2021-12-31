Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,391 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $27,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motco raised its position in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

ETR opened at $111.64 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

