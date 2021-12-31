New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 653,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,022 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $16,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 472,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after acquiring an additional 54,397 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

