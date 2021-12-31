Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
NASDAQ BMBL opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. Bumble has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $44,742,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.
Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.