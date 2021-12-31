Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73. Bumble has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $44,742,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

