Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.15

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 101995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.72 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock worth $7,224,009. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Skillz by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,378,000 after acquiring an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after purchasing an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

