Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.90

Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMGA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

