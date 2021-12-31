Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIXGF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sixt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Sixt stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Sixt has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $148.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

