Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $19.25

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.25, but opened at $19.70. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANI. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.