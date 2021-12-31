Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC opened at $352.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.51 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.43.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

