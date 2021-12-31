Bbva USA Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bbva USA raised its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 96,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 174,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 339,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,856,000 after buying an additional 44,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.