Bbva USA Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Bbva USA lowered its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 834.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 75,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.90.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.