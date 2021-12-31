Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,676 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

NYSE LYB opened at $92.18 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.06 and a one year high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.