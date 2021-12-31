Bbva USA Sells 2,695 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bbva USA lowered its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Bbva USA’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

