Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 33,254 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,254 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

