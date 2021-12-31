Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $510,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

EUSB opened at $49.33 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

