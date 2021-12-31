Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $66.59 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $262.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

