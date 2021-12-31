Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DEO. Societe Generale upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.86. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

