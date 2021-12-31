Brighton Jones LLC Invests $645,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $399,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 97,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $195.90 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $197.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.72.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.