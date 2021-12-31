Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 27.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 35.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.82, for a total value of $768,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total value of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock worth $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.11.

EPAM opened at $673.14 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $328.90 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $656.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $606.33.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

