Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.76.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,179. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

