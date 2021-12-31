Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,796,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,003,000 after buying an additional 12,311,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,298,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379,522 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,590,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $92.40 and a 1 year high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $9.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

