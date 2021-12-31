Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.08.

NYSE DOV opened at $180.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.84. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $115.88 and a 12 month high of $182.96. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.