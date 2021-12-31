Brighton Jones LLC Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Newmont by 2.9% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,245. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

