Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,906,241,000 after buying an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,911,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $342.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.58 and its 200-day moving average is $353.41. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $263.85 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

