Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Takes $366,000 Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,344 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

MDRX stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

