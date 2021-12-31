Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $314,000 in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 95.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 30,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE:LGI opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.5927 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 7.2%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

