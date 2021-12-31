Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 1,285,515 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NIO were worth $254,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NIO opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 2.47.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

