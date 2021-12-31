Deutsche Bank AG Sells 573,220 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 573,220 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $267,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 33.5% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cigna by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.04.

CI opened at $230.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

