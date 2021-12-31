Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.33). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28).

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $5.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $216.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.19. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

