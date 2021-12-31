Head-To-Head Comparison: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 48.22% 15.59% 8.19% AGNC Investment 126.92% 17.31% 2.10%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $647.58 million 1.71 $341.44 million $1.03 2.79 AGNC Investment $845.00 million 9.45 -$266.00 million $2.66 5.72

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AGNC Investment. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AGNC Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 AGNC Investment 0 4 2 0 2.33

AGNC Investment has a consensus price target of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 14.23%. Given AGNC Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AGNC Investment pays out 54.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

