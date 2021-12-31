Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells $28,562.76 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neogen alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.58. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 40.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Neogen by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neogen by 100.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 90.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.