Marie Mendoza Sells 1,050 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $21,283.50.

On Thursday, October 21st, Marie Mendoza sold 1,050 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $23,856.00.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 316,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

