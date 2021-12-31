Deutsche Bank AG Has $212.23 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $212,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $234.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.34. The company has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.15 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

