Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,705,507 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,611,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,705,507 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $185,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 17.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 808,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $541,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 9.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 526,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,396,000 after purchasing an additional 46,125 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,284 shares of company stock worth $2,379,479. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $93.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

