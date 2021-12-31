Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.56% of SVB Financial Group worth $204,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $679.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $376.40 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $713.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $633.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.95.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock worth $15,808,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

