Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 491,920 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,974,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $199,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

INFY stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

